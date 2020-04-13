Galion-area news briefs

Ohio auditor recognizes Galion City Schools

GALION — For the third year in a row, the Galion City School District has earned the Auditor of State Award.

“I think that the City of Galion and the Galion community should be thankful that we have a treasurer that is doing a great job of managing and being fiscally responsible with the community’s dollars that support our school system. Our staff — teachers, custodians, everyone — ought to be thankful as well that we have a treasurer that is able to support their needs, and yet still manage the dollars in a fiscally responsible way,” superintendent Jim Grubbs said.

To qualify, some criteria that you have to meet are: no findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies; no financial concerns; the entity’s management letter contains no comments related to ethics referrals, questioned costs less than the threshold per the uniform guidance, lack of timely report submissions, bank reconciliation issues, findings for recovery less than $500, or public meetings or public records issues.

“I am honored, and trying hard every day to be sure we are always in compliance and doing what is best for our district,” treasurer Charlene Parkinson said.

Park District COVID-19 update

LEESVILLE — As of April 7, 2020, all Crawford Park District parks and preserves are open. However, the Lowe-Volk Nature Center will remain closed and all programming is cancelled until May 10, 2020.

Park District officials will make a determination prior to May 10 about extending — or hopefully shortening — this date. The Nature Playscape at Lowe-Volk Park also is closed.

This from the park district staff: “We see you hiking with your family through the trails. We see you meeting up and social distancing from your cars as you chat through windows. We see you casting lines in hopes of catching the ‘big one,’ and we say thank you!!”

As you continue to utilize the parks, please adhere to the governor’s social distancing and group gathering guidelines. Before you enjoy one of your great parks, plan ahead as there are no restrooms or drinking water available.

Conditions will be monitored and changes will be made as needed. Park staff are still available via phone at 419-683-9000 or email at jdyer@crawfordpd.org.

DeWine asks Ohio BWC to give up $1.6 billion

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced this week that he has asked the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to give up to $1.6 billion to Ohio employers to help ease the economic impact of COVID-19 on Ohio’s economy and business community.

The proposed amount equals 100% of the premium employers paid in policy year 2018. As in previous years, the dividend is possible because of strong investment returns on employer premiums, a declining number of claims each year, and prudent fiscal management.

BWC provides workers’ compensation insurance to more than 248,000 private and public employers in Ohio. Should the proposed $1.6 billion dividend total be approved by BWC’s Board of Directors:

An estimated $1.4 billion would go to private employers.

Approximately $200 million would go to local government taxing districts (counties, cities, schools, etc.).

BWC has prepared a Frequently Asked Questions document to provide information about the COVID-19’s impact on BWC operations. BWC’s Board of Directors will hold an emergency meeting Friday to vote on the proposed dividend. Once approved, BWC will begin to mail the checks to employers later this month.