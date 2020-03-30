Part of State Route 19 in Crawford County to close for culvert replacement

State Route 19 Closure

CRAWFORD COUNTY — State Route 19/State Route 100, just south of Crestline Road, will close Monday, April 6 through Tuesday, April 7, for a culvert replacement.

The detour route for northbound motorists is northwest on State Route 19 to State Route 602, north on State Route 602 to US 30, west on US 30 to State Route 100, south on State Route 100 to State Route 19, and reverse for southbound motorists.

Also, State Route 19, just north of Olentangy Road, will close Wednesday, April 8 thru Friday, April 10, for a culvert replacement.

The detour route for southbound motorists is south on State Route 100 to State Route 309/61, east on State Route 309/61 to State Route 19 and reverse for northbound motorists.

The road is expected to be reopened Friday, April 10, 2020.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/03/web1_Road-construction.jpg