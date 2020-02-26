Elementary school successes highlighted at Clear Fork School Board meeting

CLEAR FORK VALLEY – Education and sports activities were detailed by school building principals at the most recent Clear Fork Valley School District board meeting.

The Butler elementary building has received the Purple Star award. The school did a donation drive to collect food and other items for military personnel overseas, said school principal Libby Nickoli.

Ashley Twedt, of the Bellville elementary school, told about her role in the support team for receiving commendations. She told the board there is a Ohio Career Commitment Ceremony Military signing day March 11 at COSI at 10:30 a.m.

COSI is the Center of Science and Industry located in Columbus.

There is an Ohio “Purple Up” day April 17, according to Twedt. That is when people are supposed to wear purple to show their support for military connected youth.

On June 15, there is a National Purple Star summit in Ohio at the Ohio State University main campus in Columbus.

Twedt was announced by Bellville school principal Stacey Swank.

Brian Brown, high school principal, told the board about FFA activities and sports events.

He gave an overview of fall and winter sports activities, and said everyone is getting ready for spring sports.

He explained AIR testing results. These are mandatory state assessments. Students in grades five and eight also take state tests in science. AIR stands for the American Institutes of Research, the agency that develops and delivers the assessments.

Brown explained how to read the results. He described what is reflected in the scores and said a number of students were taking the tests for the first time. He said some people were taking then again.

Brown said 90 to 110 students would take the tests in the spring.

Jennifer Klaus, middle school principal, said there will be a theater production promoting energy efficiency Feb. 28.

There will be a science fair at the school March 3, she said. The musical “Annie” will be presented to students March 5, she said.

The sixth grade is researching emergency trauma kits, Klaus said.

Transportation director Lisa Yarger talked about bus routes and gave other details about situations in her department.

Board president Frank McCue asked about the longevity of buses. He was told

a bus may not pass inspection because of rust or degradation or structural integrity. He was told a bus’s drivetrain might be in good working condition, but that miles are not the best way to determine life expectancy of a vehicle.

School superintendent Janice Wyckoff told the board figures show Clear Fork is above the curve in chronic absenteeism measures.

Clear Fork is at a nine-day number, not 15. A student who misses 15 days loses 35 days of learning match, Wyckoff said. Information came from the Harvard Case Study for Rural Education, she said.

Wyckoff said case studies break down absentee rates, ethnic groups involved and reasons behind chronic absenteeism. She said one factor can be having a single parent who must work two jobs.

