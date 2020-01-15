Bellville area news briefs

Sunday speaker will discuss climate change

BELLVILLE — Mary DeLamatre will be the speaker at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Church St. Her topic will be “The Climate Crisis: Let’s work together to solve our world’s biggest challenge.”

Mary is a stay-at-home mom. She has a Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology. When her kids became teenagers, she was considering going back to work part-time but then read the Fourth National Climate Assessment in November 2018 and felt called to take action on climate change. For more information, visit www.allsoulsuuohio.org.

Clear Fork student on dean’s list

MOUNT VERNON – MacKenzie B. Thorne has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. A freshman majoring in both Biology (Pre-Dentistry) and Business Administration, Thorne is a 2019 graduate of Clear Fork, and the daughter of Bryan and Lisa Thorne of Butler.

Winter health hike is Feb. 8

MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health’s annual Winter Hike is Saturday, Feb. 8, at Malabar Farm State Park and Gorman Nature Center. Enjoy the winter wonderland with hikes through the woods at either location from 9 a.m. to noon. Hikes are self-guided on easy trails so everyone in the family can participate. Adults must accompany children. Hikes at the Visitor’s Center and generally last 30 minutes to one hour. This is a free event. For more information visit. richlandhealth.org.

Richland Public Health gets grants

MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health was one of 150 grant recipients of a Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program and will receive $125,000 per year, for up to 10 years in DFC grant funds to involve and engage their local community to prevent substance use among youth.The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. The program provides grants to community coalitions to strengthen the infrastructure among local partners to create and sustain a reduction in local youth substance use.

Richland Public Health also received grant funding of $300,000 per year for the next three years from The Ohio Department of Youth Services Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP). PREP is funded by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services for the purposes of providing an evidence-based adult preparation curriculum to youth between the ages of 14-21 who are in foster care, group homes, independent living, juvenile justice, or alternative schoo.ls