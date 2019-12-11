Galion police reports

Thursday, Dec. 5

1:07 a.m. — Police assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the South Union Street area.

2:19 a.m. — Galion’s police assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office after a person fled the scene on foot in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue

8:58 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Erie Street.

12:06 p.m. — Assorted wrenches were found in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

12:08 p.m. — A video game console was reported stolen from a North Columbus Street address.

5:43 p.m. — One person was arrested and taken to jail after adomestic dispute in the 800 block of South Market Street.

7:11 p.m. — Police assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office during a domestic dispute in the 5900 block of Spring Valley Court.

9:21 p.m. — During a traffic stop in the 500 block of North East Street one person was cited for possession of marijuana.

11:13 p.m. — One person was arrested for resisting arrest and cited for driving with a fictitious registration in the 100 block of East Street.