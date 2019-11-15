Galion police reports

Wednesday, Nov. 13

12:34 p.m. — A wallet was found at Circle K.

2:40 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 800 block of Portland Way North.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

10:41 a.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated in the 800 block of Portland Way North.

2:13 p.m. — A fight was reported at Galion High School.

Monday, Nov. 11

12:40 a.m. — An iPhone was found in the 100 block of Third Avenue.

2:26 a.m. — A man with chest pains was assisted by officer and EMS.

1:14 p.m. — A needle was found in the trash behind the YMCA.

5:05 p.m. —Warnings for disorderly conduct were handed out after a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Galion Arms.

7:12 p.m. — A report of loud music was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

11:42 p.m. — A 32-year-old Crestline man faces charges of domestic violence and endangering children after an incident the 600 block of Harding Way East.

Sunday, Nov. 10

11:55 a.m. — A child abuse report was received and is being investigated.

6:46 p.m. — A 29-year-old Galion woman faces charges of endangering children and falsification after an incident in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

Saturday, Nov. 9

4:03 p.m. — A dispute was reported in the 700 block of Harding Way West.

1:32 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported in the 100 block of North Union Street was investigated.

10:18 p.m. — After reports of ‘drag racing” on near South and Parsons streets, two people were issued citations.

11:22 p.m. — A summons was issued for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in the 400 block of South Street.

Friday, Friday, Nov. 8

7:36 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a patient acting up at Galion Community Hospital.

1:32 p.m. — An unresponsive person was discovered in a vehicle in the 400 block of Portland Way North. EMS personnel and police assisted at the scene.

4:06 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Fellow Street.

6:18 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported in the 100 block of Portland Way North.

6:37 p.m. — A dog was reported stolen from the Cedargate Apartment complex.

10:18 p.m. — A 54-year-old Galion man faces charges of DUI and possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of Ohio 61.