Galion police reports

Wednesday, Nov. 13
12:34 p.m. — A wallet was found at Circle K.
2:40 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 800 block of Portland Way North.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
10:41 a.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated in the 800 block of Portland Way North.
2:13 p.m. — A fight was reported at Galion High School.
Monday, Nov. 11
12:40 a.m. — An iPhone was found in the 100 block of Third Avenue.
2:26 a.m. — A man with chest pains was assisted by officer and EMS.
1:14 p.m. — A needle was found in the trash behind the YMCA.
5:05 p.m. —Warnings for disorderly conduct were handed out after a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Galion Arms.
7:12 p.m. — A report of loud music was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.
11:42 p.m. — A 32-year-old Crestline man faces charges of domestic violence and endangering children after an incident the 600 block of Harding Way East.
Sunday, Nov. 10
11:55 a.m. — A child abuse report was received and is being investigated.
6:46 p.m. — A 29-year-old Galion woman faces charges of endangering children and falsification after an incident in the 600 block of Harding Way East.
Saturday, Nov. 9
4:03 p.m. — A dispute was reported in the 700 block of Harding Way West.
1:32 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported in the 100 block of North Union Street was investigated.
10:18 p.m. — After reports of ‘drag racing” on near South and Parsons streets, two people were issued citations.
11:22 p.m. — A summons was issued for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in the 400 block of South Street.
Friday, Friday, Nov. 8
7:36 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a patient acting up at Galion Community Hospital.
1:32 p.m. — An unresponsive person was discovered in a vehicle in the 400 block of Portland Way North. EMS personnel and police assisted at the scene.
4:06 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Fellow Street.
6:18 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported in the 100 block of Portland Way North.
6:37 p.m. — A dog was reported stolen from the Cedargate Apartment complex.
10:18 p.m. — A 54-year-old Galion man faces charges of DUI and possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of Ohio 61.