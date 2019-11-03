Final 2019 computer football rankings

The top eight teams in each region qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (10-0) 40.0869, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (9-1) 33.9745, 3. Euclid (8-2) 29.6965, 4. Canton McKinley (8-2) 29.35, 5. Solon (8-2) 28.8, 6. Massillon Jackson (8-2) 26.25, 7. Medina (7-3) 25.5, 8. Cleveland Heights (9-1) 24.75, 9. Stow-Munroe Falls (6-4) 19.5, 10. Cle. St. Ignatius (5-5) 19.1438, 11. Brunswick (6-4) 16.7, 12. Strongsville (5-5) 15.9

Region 2 – 1. Springfield (9-1) 32.25, 2. Tol. Whitmer (9-1) 30.7515, 3. Dublin Coffman (8-2) 29.2, 4. Dublin Jerome (8-2) 27.6, 5. Springboro (9-1) 27.2, 6. Perrysburg (8-2) 21.125, 7. Clayton Northmont (6-4) 18.7, 8. Marysville (6-4) 13.25, 9. Findlay (4-6) 11.45, 10. Hilliard Bradley (4-6) 11.25, 11. Kettering Fairmont (4-6) 10.05, 12. Centerville (4-6) 9.55

Region 3 – 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (9-1) 36.85, 2. Pickerington Central (9-1) 33.7082, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (9-1) 29.35, 4. Groveport-Madison (8-2) 24.95, 5. Hilliard Davidson (7-3) 23.5, 6. Pickerington North (6-4) 23.0919, 7. Reynoldsburg (7-3) 20.3101, 8. Westerville Central (7-3) 19.85, 9. Hilliard Darby (7-3) 18.996, 10. New Albany (7-3) 18.9, 11. Upper Arlington (6-4) 18.1878, 12. Gahanna Lincoln (3-7) 8.2631

Region 4 – 1. Cin. St. Xavier (8-2) 34.0399, 2. Fairfield (9-1) 32.75, 3. Cin. Colerain (9-1) 31, 4. Cin. Elder (8-2) 29.2876, 5. West Chester Lakota West (7-3) 20.55, 6. Cin. Princeton (6-4) 15.85, 7. Hamilton (5-5) 14.5, 8. Mason (5-5) 14.1, 9. Cincinnati West Clermont (5-5) 13.504, 10. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (5-5) 12.95, 11. Cin. Sycamore (5-5) 11.35, 12. Cin. Walnut Hills (5-5) 11.1

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Massillon Washington (10-0) 39.9, 2. Mayfield (10-0) 33.3, 3. Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-1) 28.7869, 4. Massillon Perry (8-2) 24.347, 5. Hudson (7-3) 20.35, 6. Alliance (7-3) 18.4, 7. Willoughby South (6-4) 16.45, 8. Warren G. Harding (7-3) 16.1222, 9. North Canton Hoover (5-5) 14.05, 10. Macedonia Nordonia (5-5) 12.9, 11. Uniontown Lake (6-4) 11.65, 12. Kent Roosevelt (5-5) 10.95

Region 6 – 1. Avon (10-0) 33.55, 2. Avon Lake (9-1) 28.75, 3. Wadsworth (8-2) 26.5, 4. Cle. Benedictine (9-1) 22.1, 5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (7-3) 21, 6. Olmsted Falls (7-3) 19.9, 7. Maple Hts. (7-3) 19.7, 8. Wooster (7-3) 18.5, 9. Barberton (7-3) 17.25, 10. Amherst Steele (7-3) 16.25, 11. Parma Padua Franciscan (5-5) 15.25, 12. Garfield Hts. (6-4) 11.35

Region 7 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (10-0) 35.8449, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-0) 32.1, 3. Troy (8-2) 22, 4. Tol. St. John’s (7-3) 20.85, 5. Westerville South (6-4) 20.15, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-5) 16.7, 7. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (6-4) 16.25, 8. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (6-4) 14.95, 9. Piqua (5-5) 13.65, 10. Holland Springfield (5-5) 11.4, 11. Dublin Scioto (4-6) 10.5, 12. Oregon Clay (5-5) 10.45

Region 8 – 1. Cin. LaSalle (8-2) 34.5833, 2. Cin. Turpin (10-0) 32.35, 3. Harrison (9-1) 30.85, 4. Xenia (9-1) 27.15, 5. Cols. Walnut Ridge (10-0) 26.25, 6. Canal Winchester (9-1) 25.9, 7. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (8-2) 25.5611, 8. Morrow Little Miami (8-2) 24.85, 9. Cin. Winton Woods (6-3) 24.3889, 10. Cin. Anderson (7-3) 21.7, 11. Oxford Talawanda (7-3) 18.4, 12. Ashville Teays Valley (7-3) 16.65

Division III

Region 9 – 1. New Philadelphia (9-1) 28.6776, 2. Streetsboro (10-0) 28.3, 3. Dover (7-3) 26.9079, 4. Aurora (10-0) 26.4, 5. Steubenville (6-3) 25.7395, 6. Chardon (8-2) 25.4, 7. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (8-2) 22.9, 8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-2) 22.1, 9. Ravenna (8-2) 20.1, 10. Canfield (7-3) 19.1, 11. Niles McKinley (7-3) 18.95, 12. Akron East (7-3) 18

Region 10 – 1. Norwalk (8-2) 26.6, 2. Mansfield Senior (9-1) 25.25, 3. Tiffin Columbian (9-1) 24.05, 4. Medina Buckeye (8-2) 23.65, 5. Sandusky (7-3) 22.05, 6. Parma Hts. Holy Name (8-2) 21, 7. Bay Village Bay (7-3) 20.1, 8. Cle. Glenville (7-3) 15.7, 9. Richfield Revere (5-5) 14.45, 10. Lodi Cloverleaf (6-4) 13.2, 11. Norton (5-5) 12.2, 12. Caledonia River Valley (6-4) 11.65

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (9-1) 33.7214, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (10-0) 31.2606, 3. Jackson (10-0) 28.2, 4. Granville (9-1) 22.2, 5. Zanesville (7-3) 20.5667, 6. Cols. Centennial (9-1) 20.35, 7. Thornville Sheridan (8-2) 19.85, 8. London (7-2) 19.1667, 9. Bellbrook (8-2) 18.85, 10. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-3) 16.65, 11. Cols. Bishop Watterson (7-3) 16.4768, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (6-4) 15.3

Region 12 – 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (8-2) 25.55, 2. Wapakoneta (9-1) 25.25, 3. Franklin (9-1) 23.9, 4. Hamilton Badin (7-3) 20.1, 5. Hamilton Ross (8-2) 19.95, 6. St. Marys Memorial (8-2) 19.6, 7. Trotwood-Madison (7-3) 18.3553, 8. Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-4) 17.2909, 9. Greenville (7-3) 15.8, 10. Cin. Hughes (7-3) 15.35, 11. Goshen (7-3) 13.9, 12. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-5) 12.15

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (10-0) 29.55, 2. Poland Seminary (8-2) 25.15, 3. Wintersville Indian Creek (9-1) 22.4813, 4. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (7-3) 19.05, 5. Salem (8-2) 16.65, 6. Hubbard (6-4) 14.55, 7. Struthers (6-4) 12.55, 8. Girard (6-4) 11.3, 9. Chesterland West Geauga (5-5) 10.45, 10. Chagrin Falls (5-5) 9.45, 11. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-6) 9.0541, 12. Mogadore Field (4-6) 8.55

Region 14 – 1. LaGrange Keystone (9-1) 22.75, 2. Wauseon (8-2) 19.85, 3. Galion (8-2) 19.3045, 4. Shelby (7-3) 18.85, 5. Milan Edison (7-3) 17.375, 6. Ottawa-Glandorf (7-3) 17.35, 7. Bellevue (6-4) 16.25, 8. Clyde (6-4) 16.2, 9. Bellville Clear Fork (6-4) 16, 10. Canal Fulton Northwest (7-3) 14.2, 11. Rossford (7-3) 13.95, 12. Wooster Triway (6-4) 13.5

Region 15 – 1. Newark Licking Valley (10-0) 28.45, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-1) 24.65, 3. Waverly (8-2) 21.6, 4. New Concord John Glenn (8-2) 20.35, 5. St. Clairsville (8-2) 20.0745, 6. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (9-1) 18.3768, 7. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-2) 16.4, 8. Cols. Marion-Franklin (7-3) 15.15, 9. Heath (8-2) 14.8, 10. Byesville Meadowbrook (5-5) 12.1, 11. Cambridge (6-4) 11.4, 12. Duncan Falls Philo (6-4) 11.2

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (10-0) 32.2, 2. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1) 26.2, 3. Waynesville (9-1) 24.8, 4. Kenton (8-2) 22.05, 5. Cin. Indian Hill (8-2) 21.6, 6. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (9-1) 19.553, 7. Germantown Valley View (8-2) 18.6, 8. West Milton Milton-Union (8-2) 17.55, 9. Washington C.H. Washington (7-3) 15.2, 10. Bethel-Tate (6-4) 15.15, 11. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-7) 10.4, 12. Springfield Northwestern (6-4) 9.95

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (10-0) 28.5384, 2. Akron Manchester (7-3) 22.2, 3. Garrettsville Garfield (9-1) 21.3268, 4. Canfield South Range (7-3) 18.8, 5. Bellaire (7-3) 17.846, 6. Sugarcreek Garaway (8-2) 15.5, 7. Rootstown (7-3) 15.2237, 8. Magnolia Sandy Valley (9-1) 14.95, 9. Martins Ferry (6-4) 14.1136, 10. Conneaut (9-1) 13.9938, 11. Canton Central Cath. (6-4) 13.4556, 12. Warren Champion (7-3) 11.3359

Region 18 – 1. Oak Harbor (10-0) 25.425, 2. Orrville (9-1) 24.05, 3. Marion Pleasant (8-2) 24.0035, 4. Pemberville Eastwood (10-0) 23.55, 5. Findlay Liberty-Benton (9-1) 21.55, 6. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (7-2) 18.4444, 7. Elyria Cath. (7-3) 18.35, 8. Beachwood (8-2) 18.1, 9. Northwood (10-0) 17.8755, 10. Richwood North Union (7-3) 15.5732, 11. Bucyrus Wynford (7-3) 13.7096, 12. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-4) 10.9803

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (9-1) 25.9, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (10-0) 22.25, 3. Wheelersburg (7-3) 22.15, 4. Amanda-Clearcreek (8-2) 18.15, 5. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (7-3) 17.0369, 6. Minford (7-3) 14.7, 7. Portsmouth (8-2) 14.15, 8. Wellston (7-3) 13.8, 9. Oak Hill (5-5) 12.15, 10. Proctorville Fairland (6-4) 11.4889, 11. Chesapeake (4-6) 8.35, 12. Johnstown-Monroe (5-5) 8.3

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Taft (9-1) 22.6278, 2. West Jefferson (9-1) 21.5, 3. Springfield Shawnee (8-2) 20.7146, 4. West Liberty-Salem (9-1) 20.65, 5. Cin. Madeira (8-2) 16.7, 6. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (8-2) 16.3253, 7. Cin. Summit Country Day (7-2) 14.9118, 8. Blanchester (6-4) 14.5, 9. Springfield Greenon (8-2) 13.85, 10. Cin. Mariemont (7-3) 12.55, 11. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (6-4) 10.9143, 12. Lewistown Indian Lake (6-4) 10.15

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. New Middletown Springfield (10-0) 26.2, 2. Mogadore (9-1) 25.05, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (10-0) 24.0031, 4. Glouster Trimble (10-0) 23.851, 5. Salineville Southern (10-0) 18.75, 6. Dalton (9-1) 18.2, 7. Brookfield (8-2) 17, 8. Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-2) 15.2, 9. Nelsonville-York (7-3) 15.15, 10. Columbiana (7-3) 14.3, 11. Lore City Buckeye Trail (7-3) 10.8, 12. East Canton (4-6) 8.2677

Region 22 – 1. Collins Western Reserve (9-1) 20.2687, 2. Attica Seneca East (9-1) 19.3556, 3. Howard East Knox (10-0) 18.85, 4. Galion Northmor (9-1) 17.6, 5. Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-3) 11.65, 6. Ashland Crestview (7-3) 11.55, 7. Creston Norwayne (5-5) 10.95, 8. Carey (5-5) 10.7, 9. Wellington (6-4) 10.35, 10. Smithville (5-5) 9.95, 11. Sullivan Black River (5-5) 9.75, 12. Centerburg (7-3) 8.75

Region 23 – 1. Lima Central Cath. (9-1) 24.5323, 2. Liberty Center (9-1) 24.4, 3. Archbold (9-1) 22.5, 4. Minster (9-1) 21.2, 5. Anna (9-1) 20.5, 6. Coldwater (8-2) 20.35, 7. Harrod Allen East (9-1) 19.5, 8. Sherwood Fairview (9-1) 18.85, 9. Gibsonburg (10-0) 16.2742, 10. Spencerville (7-3) 15.1, 11. Columbus Grove (7-3) 13.55, 12. Hicksville (6-4) 9.95

Region 24 – 1. Chillicothe Southeastern (10-0) 24.6, 2. Bainbridge Paint Valley (8-2) 19, 3. Frankfort Adena (8-2) 15.2, 4. Covington (8-2) 14.25, 5. Worthington Christian (8-2) 14.2255, 6. Mechanicsburg (8-2) 13.55, 7. Grandview Hts. (6-4) 12.95, 8. Miamisburg Day. Christian (8-2) 12.5391, 9. Milford Center Fairbanks (6-4) 11.5, 10. Arcanum (7-3) 10.65, 11. Jamestown Greeneview (5-5) 10.1, 12. Cin. Deer Park (6-4) 9.3464

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (8-1) 19.0562, 2. Lucas (8-2) 17.45, 3. Toronto (8-2) 17.125, 4. Independence (7-3) 15.3727, 5. Warren John F. Kennedy (7-3) 14.9702, 6. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (6-3) 13.3377, 7. McDonald (6-4) 12.1, 8. Malvern (5-5) 8.3909, 9. Lowellville (6-4) 8.1096, 10. Newbury (7-3) 8.0099, 11. Wellsville (5-5) 7.7, 12. Bowerston Conotton Valley (4-5-1) 6.9694

Region 26 – 1. Leipsic (9-1) 20.15, 2. Norwalk St. Paul (8-2) 13.8081, 3. Hamler Patrick Henry (7-3) 13.8, 4. McComb (8-2) 13.8, 5. Edgerton (8-2) 12.15, 6. Arlington (7-3) 12, 7. Edon (7-3) 11.1714, 8. Sycamore Mohawk (6-4) 10, 9. Pandora-Gilboa (5-5) 8, 10. Arcadia (5-5) 7.85, 11. Convoy Crestview (5-5) 7.7, 12. Tiffin Calvert (5-4) 7.6225

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (9-1) 20.45, 2. Newark Cath. (7-3) 15.95, 3. Shadyside (7-3) 15.0696, 4. Waterford (8-2) 14.5464, 5. Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-2) 14.2222, 6. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (9-1) 12.0129, 7. Reedsville Eastern (8-2) 11.7235, 8. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (8-2) 11.5613, 9. Hannibal River (6-4) 9.7247, 10. New Matamoras Frontier (7-3) 9.4057, 11. Racine Southern (5-5) 5.6629, 12. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-5) 5.5342

Region 28 – 1. Hamilton New Miami (9-0) 18.5913, 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-2) 16.9, 3. Fort Loramie (9-1) 15.6, 4. Cin. College Preparatory (8-2) 13.5711, 5. Lima Perry (7-3) 12.95, 6. Dola Hardin Northern (8-2) 12.3449, 7. Union City Mississinawa Valley (7-3) 10.9, 8. New Bremen (7-3) 10.8, 9. Ansonia (6-4) 10.75, 10. Lockland (6-4) 9.9742, 11. Waynesfield-Goshen (7-3) 9.1327, 12. DeGraff Riverside (5-5) 8.8