Galion area news briefs

Speaker announced for Oct. 30 MOP meeting

BUCYRUS — Shannon Freshour, who has filed her petition to run for the 4th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, will be the featured speaker at the Oct. 30 meeting of the Mid-Ohio Progressives. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Bucyrus Public Library. A graduate of Trinity Washington University and Johns Hopkins University, Freshour cuis a contractor doing federal archiving. She is a resident of Marysville. In addition to Crawford County, the 4th Congressional District includes Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Logan, Sandusky, Seneca, Shelby and Union counties along with portions of Erie, Huron, Lorain, Marion and Mercer counties. The seat is currently held by Republican Jim Jordan of Urbana.

In addition to Freshour’s presentation, MOP organizers also plan to have petitions available for signing for the background check ballot initiative being spearheaded by Ohioans for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action.

Guests named for next Bucyrus community breakfast

BUCYRUS — JD Bergman is the executive director of “inTeam.” He will be the guest speaker for the next Men’s Community Breakfast in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Community Hospital on Nov. 13 at 7 a.m. The “inTeam” group shares short inspirational videos from vetted role models. Bergman also is a sports analyst for the BigTen Network and ESPN and was an Olympic wrestler for Team USA at the 2010 and 2013 World Championships.

William White, a former NFL and Ohio State football player, will present the devotional. White was in the NFL for 11 years and played in Super Bowl XXXIII.

Turning Point having Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program.

DELAWARE — Since 1986, Turning Point has provided holiday help for families who have fled abusive situations.

They are looking for support for this year’s program. For information, contact Jamie Beckett at Turning Point at 740-382-8988 or jbeckett@turningpoint6.org as soon as possible, but before November 15th to be matched with a family in need. Sponsors will be provided with a wish list from their adopted family to better enable them to shop.

For those unable to sponsor a specific family: gift cards, e-cards, online donations (through our Amazon Wish List), or monetary donations will be collected from individuals, families, organizations, and businesses wishing to donate items for Christmas. Persons or groups wishing to make donations for the holidays may call the agency for drop-off locations or the mailing address. You can also access our Wish List on Amazon at: http://a.co/7LWhiY2

Families who have used Turning Point’s shelter, support groups, or face-to-face services and who have broken free from their abusive situations will be the recipients of these generous gifts.