Informational meeting Monday at GMS about 2021 trip to Europe

GALION — Long-term educator and Galion Middle School assistant principal Brian Kinnard will lead a 2021 European educational trip to Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and France. An informational meeting about the trip will take place on Monday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School.

Organized by EF Educational Tours, this 13-day summer European excursion will include visits to Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany, a tour of the Floating City of Venice, Italy, visits to Lake Lucerne and Swiss Alps in Switzerland, extended tour of Paris, France, and more. According to Mr. Kinnard, the 2021 European tour is “an incredible educational travel opportunity for students and families.” Kinnard, who led educational European tours in 2015 and 2018, believes that international travel can be a life-changing experience. “This tour will highlight just some of the amazing cities in Europe with an incredibly rich culture. The focus of the tour will be on history, architecture, art, and food,” said Kinnard.

The planned tour is July 15-28t2021, and is open to students and adults from Crawford and Richland counties. Flexible payment options are available along with an academic credit for participating students. To learn more about this tour and reserve a spot, participants are highly encouraged to attend the upcoming informational meeting, on Monday, October 28th at 6:30 PM at Galion Middle School. To confirm your intent to attend the monday meeting, follow this RSVP informational meeting link: https://rsvp.eftours.com/dc5gzhw

For any additional information about the 2021 European trip, contact Mr. Kinnard at kinnard.brian@galionschools.org.

