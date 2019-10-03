Clear Fork Valley Foundation announces scholarship for new teachers

BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork Valley Foundation is offering the Paul and Agnes Spayde New Teacher Scholarship for $1,000, endowed by the Spaydesm for graduate work toward a master’s degree or additional licensure.

Eligible applicants are first-, second- or third-year teachers who teach in the Clear Fork schools OR who are Clear Fork graduates teaching in any district. Applications are on the Foundation’s website www.cfvf.org and may be submitted online. They are due by Oct. 15, 2019. The winning teacher will be selected by the CFVF trustees and notified in mid-November.

If you know a teacher who meets the criteria, please share this information. For further information about the scholarship or the Clear Fork Valley Foundation, you may contact us through the website www.cfvf.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Clear-Fork-Valley-Foundation.jpg