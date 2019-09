Prettyman takes on new role with Farm Bureau

COLUMBUS — Cy Prettyman of New Bloomington is serving on the 2019 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.

He also is treasurer on the board of trustees representing farmers from Crawford, Marion, Morrow and Richland counties.

In its initial session, the committee heard from government leaders, subject matter experts and Farm Bureau staff on topics such as climate change, mental health, water quality initiatives, farm leases, trade, risk management, foreign ownership in U.S. agriculture, education, school funding and rural broadband.

The policy committee consists of 10 members from Ohio Farm Bureau’s board of trustees and 10 representatives of county Farm Bureaus.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_Ohio-Farm-Bureau.jpeg