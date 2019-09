RICHLAND COUNTY — The entrance ramp from Reed Road to US 30 westbound will close Monday, Sept. 16 for structure repairs to the Reed Reed bridge over US 30.

The detour route for motorists traveling US 30 westbound from Reed Road will be to continue north on Reed Road to Crider Road, west on Crider Road to Laver Road and south on Laver Road to US 30 westbound. The ramp is expected to reopen Tuesday, October 15, 2019.