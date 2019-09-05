MARION — Marion Wings & Wheels Inc., a non-profit organization, is hosting a VIP fundraising reception for one of the few remaining Tuskegee Airmen, Dr. Harold Brown, and the CAF Red Tail Squadron.

The fundraiser is Sept. 13, at Marion Municipal Airport, 1530 Pole Lane Road, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. There are only 150 tickets available. They cost $50. One ticket-holder will be chosen to take a flight in a legendary P-51 Mustang, that’s one ticket-holder out of 150 tickets. Purchase the tickets through www.wingswheelsmarion.org website: “Fundraising Reception”.

Follow the instructions and you could be the ticket-holder. Ticketholders can experience Dr. Harold Brown’s documentary, ask Dr. Brown questions, see the World Wa II P-51C Mustang, CAF Red Tail Squadron’s “Rise Above” mobile theater documentary, U.S. Marine Corps’ 2, Osprey aircraft, U.S. Army’s Blackhawk helicopter,, U.S. Air Force’s activity trailer and enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres! This is a casual event. For more information on the Red Tail Squadron visit www.redtail.org

Courtesy photo Win a flight on a P-51 Mustang during a special fundraiser next week at Marion Airport for the Red Tail Squadron. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/09/web1_P-51-Mustang-1.jpg Courtesy photo Win a flight on a P-51 Mustang during a special fundraiser next week at Marion Airport for the Red Tail Squadron.