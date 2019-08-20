Lady Colts top Wooster in home-opener, 2-0

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork’s girls soccer team hosted Wooster on Monday in their home opener on the new turf at the Corral.

The Lady Colts prevailed over their old Ohio Cardinal Conference foe 2-0 with goals from Lilly Wortman and Torri Curry.

After a slow start, Clear Fork finally found the back of the net in the 39th minute when Wortman, a freshman, headed home a cross from Kylie Davidson. The score remained 1-0 at halftime.

The second half saw Clear Fork rattle off more shots, but it wasn’t until the 72nd minute that Tori Curry took a pass from Trinity Cook and slipped it in the lower left corner for the Colts second goal of the night.

Clear Fork out-shot Wooster 33-3, with 15 shots on goal. The Wooster goal keeper made 13 saves. Curry had two saves in the first half for Clear Fork before coming onto the field for the second half. Morgan Shafer had the other save in goal for the Lady Colts.

Clear Fork’s record is now 1-1-0 and they play next Oct. 26 at Lexington. The Clear Fork jayvees also won Monday, 7-0.

