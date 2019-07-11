Richland County getting almost $1.5 million of $1.5 billion BWC money

COLUMBUS— State Representative Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) on Monday announced that the Board of Directors for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) approved Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposal to send $1.5 billion of BWC’s revenues to Ohio employers in the BWC system.

“With good management and lower claims, Richland County public employers are getting $1,440,000 back from the BWC,” said Rep. Romanchuk. “This money can be reinvested in different ways, from hiring new employees to making updates on company buildings.”

In late September, BWC will begin sending this money to approximately 180,000 private and public employers. Employers will able to use this money and in any way they see fit.

Mark Romanchuk https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/07/web1_Mark-Romanchuk-mug.jpg Mark Romanchuk