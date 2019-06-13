Galion Board of Control meeting today

The Galion Board of Control will meet at 1 pm. today at the Municipal building. These items are expected to be discussed:

The City of Galion Board of Control will meet Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the office of the Safety-Service Director. Agenda items are consideration of contracts for:

Airport Crack Sealing and Marking – $91,572

Design Effluent Launder System – Phase 1 $37,500, Phase 2 $24,425

Replacement Thickener Pump –$8,239

Heise Park Concrete Work – $64,034

2019 Fireworks – $8,300

SR 598-Brandt Road Traffic Signal Supports – $22,393

Police Interceptor Purchase – $95,285