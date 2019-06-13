Galion Board of Control meeting today

The Galion Board of Control will meet at 1 pm. today at the Municipal building. These items are expected to be discussed:
The City of Galion Board of Control will meet Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the office of the Safety-Service Director. Agenda items are consideration of contracts for:
Airport Crack Sealing and Marking – $91,572
Design Effluent Launder System – Phase 1 $37,500, Phase 2 $24,425
Replacement Thickener Pump –$8,239
Heise Park Concrete Work – $64,034
2019 Fireworks – $8,300
SR 598-Brandt Road Traffic Signal Supports – $22,393
Police Interceptor Purchase – $95,285