Important dates to remember

BELLVILLE The 2019 Summer Concert Series at the Bellville Bandstand will kick off on Thursday, June 6 featuring the Ribtickler Band.

Additional dates and performers are: June 20 – AFM Jazz Band, July 11 – AFM Concert Band, July 25 – EKG, August 1 – Acoustic Super Friends, and August 15 – TBA.

All concerts begin at 7 p.m., and incase of rain will be held across the street in the Township Building (old fire station).

These concerts are made possible by the following sponsors: The Clear Fork Valley Chamber of Commerce, Jamison Well Drilling, Wishmaker House B & B, Fast Eddie’s Pizza, Smith Hardware, Edward Jones, Country Meadow Care Center, Mechanics Bank, Rick & Juli Baker, Allen Cabinetry, Cedar Lake Clock Repair, Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, Richland Bank, Comfort Inn/Splash Harbor, Blackstone Insurance, and Southern Title of Ohio.

The CFV, along with The Wishmaker House B & B, is also sponsoring the 43rd annual Christmas in July/Summer Street Mart and Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, July 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Save this date for some fabulous shopping in the out-of-doors. For vendor information, email bellvillestreetmart@gmail.com.

For additional information about the Clear Fork Valley Chamber of Commerce, email cfvchamber@gmail.com.

Mosquito spraying begins Thursday. These dates were provided by the Village of Bellville: May 30, June 13, June 27 July 11, July 25, August 8, Aug. 22, Sept. , and Sept. 19.

All of these dates are pending based on weather, mosquito population and more.

Also, the village has announced that the Bellville Water Department will flush the week of June 3. If residents notice brown or discolored during this time, they should run the bathtub faucet to allow the water to clear.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_Nov-28-10-a.m.-Gazebo.jpg