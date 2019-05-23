Bellville area news briefs

Richland Health coming to BNOC

BELLVILLE Richland Public Health will be coming to the Bellville Neighborhood Outreach Center on June 10 from 2-4 p.m. to offer screenings. The screenings include: free blood pressure check; free blood sugar check with a 3 hour fast preferred; free anemia check; free education and referrals to community resources; Also, a cholesterol dheck is available for $12, but a 9- to 12-hour fast is required.

Richland Health will be available monthly at the BNOC. We hope to see you there. Thank you.”

Ashland University to host summer science camp

ASHLAND — Ashland University will host a Summer Science Camp, a laboratory experience for middle grade students who will be entering seventh or eighth grade in the fall. The camp will be held in the Kettering Science Center on the AU campus July 15-19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. It includes lunch each day.

Camp participants can expect an engaging learning environment where they will perform experiments and interact with university faculty, staff and students. It costs $50. Registration materials may be obtained by contacting Dr. Rebecca Corbin at rcorbin@ashland.edu or 419-289-5268.

Volunteers needed at Mansfield Cemetery

MANSFIELD — Volunteers are needed to place flags on Veterans graves in the Mansfield Cemetery starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Meet at the Flagpole at the Veterans Honor Grounds in the back of the cemetery. Veterans will be there to hand out the flags and give instructions on placement. Scouting groups and others are welcome to help with this important project to help us all remember veterans and what they have done for us. The Mansfield Community Memorial and Patriotic Association sponsors this project. Call Bruce Phipps at 419-544-0311 for more information.