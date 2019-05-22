Bellville Elementary School principal won’t have contract renewed

BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork Valley school board voted against renewing the employment contract of Kirsten DeVito as principal at the Bellville elementary school at its most recent meeting.

Action was taken after a written recommendation was provided by superintendent Janice Wyckoff.

DeVito’s contract is to expire June 30.

She was placed on leave last year, after information surfaced about handling of employees evaluations.

The board provided DeVito with an opportunity to meet in executive session to discuss allegations against her. This option is necessary under state law.

Hilary Swank was approved as the new elementary school principal in Bellville. She was approved on a three-year contract. The contracts for Jennifer Klaus, principal at the middle school, and Shawn Ramion, high school assistant principal, also were approved.

Two retiring staffers — Rusty Staab and David Carroll — were honored for their service by board members and president Kyle Beveridge. He presented the two with retirement plaques.

Beveridge congratulated staff on an extraordinary year.

He said the Clear Fork community means family; it means we stick together, it means we have a purpose, we have hope and we have faith, he said.

Beveridge also said the graduating class of 2018-19 should also be recognized.

Dates for summer camps were announced:

Math Camp will run June 29-Aug. 2. Staff running this camp include Tara Arnold, Gabriel Dannemiller, Jared Beans, Kailea Sparks and Sarah Conkling will staff this camp.

Reading Camp will be Aug. 5-9. It will be staffed by Susan Brown, Kailea Sparks, Sydney Conley,Kelly Stephens, Laura Feldner, Rhonda Studenmund, Judy Golden, Lisa Thorne, Jacquelyn Koch, Nicole Walker, Sandra Longshore, Kelsey Winters and Nichole Rineharv.

