Learn about birding at Ohio’s Magee Marsh

OAK HARBOR — The Ohio Ornithological Society (OOS) is accepting signups for guided beginner birding tours during the International Migratory Bird Day weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife

The OOS, in cooperation with the Division of Wildlife, will be conducting guided bird walks May 11 and 12 at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area. These outings are targeted at novice or new birding enthusiasts and help people who are new to birding get better acquainted with the beauty of birds.

The walks on May 11 will be held at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. and the walks on May 12 will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Walks are limited to 15 participants each and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Interested individuals can register by emailing Julie.davis@ohiobirds.org. Please provide your name, phone number, and requested date and time-slot. Additional information will be provided upon registration.

Magee Marsh Wildlife Area is listed as one of the top ten birding hotspots in the county and a typical spring songbird migration can draw in around 80,000 people during the months of April and May. In years past, visitors to the area have come from all 50 states and over 30 counties. During these months, birders spend nearly 40 million dollars at area businesses, hotels and restaurants.

Birders and others who enjoy nature and want to help fund conservation in Ohio can now purchase the 2019 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp. This year’s collectible stamp features the barred owl. The sale of the Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp benefits the Wildlife Diversity Fund, which is used to protect and manage wild animals and their habitats. The stamp may be purchased at [wildohio.gov]wildohio.gov or any license agent.

OOS is a statewide organization devoted to fostering a deeper appreciation of birds, fellowship and collaboration in advancing our collective knowledge, and ability to speak with one voice to preserve Ohio’s bird habitats.

The mission of the ODNR Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_people-2.jpg