Galion news briefs: OGS meeting in New Washington; free meal at Trinity Lutheran

Local chapter of OGS plans next meeting

NEW WASHINGTON — The next meeting of the Crawford County Chapter Ohio Genealogical Society will be Thursday April 25 in New Washington, at St. John’s Lutheran Church 203 E. Mansfield St., at 7 p.m. The program will be by Joe Blum, who will talk about the 175th anniversary of New Washington St. Bernard’s Church.

Free community meal April 25 at Trinity Lutheran

GALION — Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 N. Union St., Galion will serve a free community meal from 5-6 p.m. on April 25. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.