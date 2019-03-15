Brock Williamson, of Bucyrus, will be new wildlife officer in Van Wert County

FINDLAY, OH – Brock Williamson, 23, of Bucyrus, Ohio will be assigned as the new state wildlife officer in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Officer Williamson is one of 10 new wildlife officer cadets who have been undergoing extensive training and were sworn in as commissioned state wildlife officers during ceremonies on March 15 in Columbus

Besides the 17-week Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training course, the cadets had eight weeks of specialized wildlife officer training by the Division of Wildlife. In addition to wildlife law enforcement procedures and agency policies, the cadets received training in areas of wildlife and fisheries management, communications, outdoor education, all-terrain vehicle operation, hunter safety, and advanced firearms and self-defense topics.

As a state wildlife officer, Williamson will have statewide jurisdiction to enforce wildlife regulations, investigate allegations of waterway pollution, protect state property and make arrests. He will also conduct educational programs, perform fish and wildlife management duties and advise landowners on dealing with wildlife. Wildlife officers serve an important role as a point of contact with law enforcement and other agencies on topics of mutual interest, providing assistance and expertise.

Officer Williamson is completing a bachelor’s degree in Natural Resource Management at The Ohio State University. Prior to the academy, Williamson worked as a Creel Clerk for Fish Management on Alum Creek in Central Ohio.