Galion area news briefs

Works session March 5 for Galion school board
GALION — There will be a work session for the Galion City School District Board of Education on Tuesday, March 5 at 6 p.m. in the Galion City Schools Administrative Center Conference Room.
The next regular school board meeting is Tuesday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.
City civil service commission to meet Thursday
GALION — The Galion Civil Service Commission will hold a special meeting Thursday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. in the Mayor’s Office to discuss a request for testing from the Safety-Service Director.
Galion K of C announces fish fry schedule
GALION — The Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Dinners are March 8, March 22 and April 5, from 5-7 p.m. at the St. Joseph’s Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty St. Dine inside or carryout. The public is welcome.
Lenton program starts March 10 at St. Paul UMC
GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., is hosting a Lenten Program on Sunday afternoons from 4:30 to 6 p.m. beginning March 10. “The 24 Hours That Changed the World,” authored by Pastor Adam Hamilton, is a sox-week program offering the opportunity to better understand the events during the last 24 hours of Jesus’ life and to reflect on the meaning of these events for our lives.