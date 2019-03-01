College news briefs

Locals on Findlay dean’s list

FINDLAY — Area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Local students include: Samantha Altstadt, Zachary Deibig and Jared Dixon of Galion (44833); Addison Ackerman of New Washington; or Amanda Crase, Karlee Koge, Cyle Skidmore, Kade Slagle and Sydney Studer of Bucyrus.

Deaken McCoy on AU wrestling team

ASHLAND — Deaken McCoy of Galion, is a member of Ashland University’s Wrestling team. A 2015 graduate of Galion High School, McCoy is majoring in marketing.

Hope Miracle on AU track and field team

ASHLAND — Hope Miracle of Galion, is a member of Ashland University’s Track and Field team. Miracle is majoring in commerical art. She is a 2018 graduate of Northmor Local High School and competes in pole vaulting for the Eagles.