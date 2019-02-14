Despite changing weather, there’s plenty to do at Crawford Park District

GALION — The weather outside has been frightful, but that also means warmer weather is not that far off into the distance. And warmer weather brings about changes all over the area. Visit the Crawford Park District in the coming days to find out more about how Mother Nature transitions from winter to spring. These programs are free and open to the public.

Photo display open until Feb. 28

LEESVILLE — Through Feb. 28, at Lowe-Volk Park, Wings Over Ohio: A Photography Exhibit Featuring Adam Brandemihl highlights the bright colors and subtle textures of Ohio’s birds and butterflies. His work has been featured in the McConnell Arts Center as well as on the cover of Parkscope Magazine. His photographs were most recently on display at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. He’s also the founder of the Central Ohio Bird Photography group.

Puppet Pals: Wetland Wonders

LEESVILLE — On Thursday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 15 at Lowe-Volk Park, Puppet Pals will explore a wetland. Join them in finding clues of who uses wetlands throughout the year. With a great blue heron, a raccoon, and many more, see how wetlands are ever-changing habitats. The puppet show will include a kids’ activity. For kids ages 3-7 and their parents.

Just Hike It at Unger Park

BUCYRUS — There are many benefits to getting outside and taking a hike, such as lowering your blood pressure and cholesterol, to increasing happiness levels and curbing depression. Plus there is always something new to see. Join park district staff on a monthly treks through the parks. This want starts at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at Unger Park. There will be some photo journaling going on document how the parks and trails change from season to season!

A Bluebird Bonanza at Lowe-Volk Park

LEESVILLE — On Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m., join the staff at Lowe-Volk Park for a Bluebird Bonanza. The eastern bluebird is the coup of backyard nest boxes. There will be fun activities and crafts, Joy Etter-Link will lead this program to discover why bluebirds are important and how kids can help them. For kids in fifth grade and younger, accompanied by an adult.

Nature Hike on Feb. 23 at Heckert Nature Preserve

BUCYRUS — At 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, visit Heckert Nature Preserve for a hike. By late February, winter is starting to loosen its grip. Winter bird flocks are breaking up and the first courtship calls can be heard. Warm days can bring out over-wintering butterflies. Meet Warren Uxley at Heckert Nature Preserve to see what this year’s season of transition will bring.

View the Night Sky at Lowe-Volk Park

LEESVILLE — Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Bring your own telescope or allow the volunteers to assist you with those provided. It’s a spectacular universe!

Do some tracking through the snow and mud

BUCYRUS — On Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m., help park district staff do a little animal tracking. With snow on the ground, or mud left from melting snow, tracks are easy to find. You will explore the wetland and woods of Heckert in search of animal tracks and other signs they leave behind. This program is for kids not quite in school and younger.

What do you know about the Great Lakes?

LEESVILLE — On Thursday, Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m., visit Lowe-Volk Park and find out. Can you rank the Great Lakes in size? Or do you know how long it takes for the water to cycle through all of the lakes. There will be several hands-on activities to reinforce the significance of the lakes. All ages are welcome.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/02/web1_Photographer.jpg