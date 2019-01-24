The following cases were determined in the Jan. 22 session of Cardington Mayor’s Court:

Jeffery A Heim, Cardington, driving under suspension, fictitious plates, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Meredith B. Kline, Marion, drug abuse possession, 100 gram/less guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Wendy K. Lowe, Cardington, speed in school zone, guilty, paid waiver.

Miana Mather, Ashley, speed, 35 mph in municipality, expired license, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Randall L. Parsons, Cardington, stop sign violation, guilty, paid waiver.

Katressa D. Ritchey, Columbus, drug abuse possession, 100 gram/less, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Austin M. Wilson, Cardington, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.