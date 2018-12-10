Galion area meeting briefs

Ag society meeting Dec. 19 in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — The annual meeting of the Crawford County Agricultural Society will be Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Youth Building on the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

The society will go over the fiscal report for the 2018 year and vote on any bylaw/constitution changes. Also, 2019 society memberships will go on sale.

Additional questions may be directed to the fair office at 419-562-7936.

Daughters of Union Veterans have meeting

GALION — The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War Tent 91 Galion, met in November at the home of Judy Sanders. Donna Yaussy took charge of the meeting in the absence of president Cathy Brown.

Communications included the Ohio Department General Orders 2 and “The Veteran” newsletter. The relief report consisted of 17 personal visits, 81 cards to shut-ins and 100 volunteer hours served.

New business brought nomination of officers. They included Donna Yaussy or president, Cathy Brown for junior vice president and the remainder of the officers will remain as is. The election was held at the Dec. 4 meeting, which also was the annual Christmas potluck. The group will again donate the money to be spent on a gift exchange to the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio.

Leesville Grange News holds November meeting

GALION — Leesville Grange 2078 met at Calvary United Church of Christ on Nov. 6. Master/President Donald Graf presided over the meeting. Chaplain Pro-Tem Barb Van Scoit offered prayer followed by the pledge of allegiance to the American Flag.

Legislative Chairman Tom Laughbaum talked about election voting machines and security and discussed David Daniels being fired as Director of Agriculture by Ohio Gov. John Kasich because of lack of tougher laws for runoff of fertilizer into lakes and streams causing algae blooms.

The Family Activities Chairperson, Priscilla Laughbaumm talked about sewing contests for this year are a pin cushion and a t-shirt dress. She also discussed the nifty needles contests and home projects for this year.

The Deaf Activities Chairman reported Kathie Burkman received a merit award for her Pomona deaf program. Grange has raised enough money to sponsor a third dog for Dogs for a Better Life. The Community Services Chairman thanked everyone for bringing grocery items for Crestline Community Christmas. The lecture was about the “Eight Presidents from the State of Ohio”.

The next regular Leesville Grange meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Jefferson Township Fire Department. Lunch will be be a traditional family Christmas dish.