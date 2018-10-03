Thursday, Sept. 27

2:44 a.m. — A 32-year-old Galion man was issued a court date on a warrant in the Harding Way East area.

8:27 a.m. — A report of a man who stole a lighter from Duke and Duchess Station was investigated. The man had been detained by a trooper from the Ohio Highway Patrol until officers arrived. A 32-year-old Galion man was arrested for theft and oa Crawford County warrant. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

8:56 a.m. — A report of a man passed out in an old white truck was investigated on Easton Way. A 55-year-old Galion man was arrested on a Mansfield Police Department warrant and turned over to Mansfield authorities.

3:23 p.m. — A motorist was issued a citation on South Market Street for fictitious tags.

3:27 p.m. — Employees of Rite Aid reported an elderly woman possibly being scammed. An officer was called to explain the situation to her.

4:58 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported a license plate stolen from a vehicle.

5:50 p.m. — A Dawsett Avenue resident reported a neighbor stealing electric from their residence.

6:47 p.m. — A neighborhood dispute was mediated in the 1000 block of Dawsett Avenue.

6:53 p.m. — A 35-year-old Bucyrus man was arrested in the Bucyrus Road area.

7:17 p.m. — A 32-year-old Mansfield man was arrested for criminal trespass, theft and a warrant in the 1000 block of Dawsett Avenue.

7:47 p.m. — A South Pierce Street resident reported a knife found in their screen door.

11:04 p.m. — An employee of Moto Mart reported a woman attempted to use a stolen or lost credit card and when she was advised of the situation, she took off running from the business.

Friday, Sept. 28

12:12 a.m. — A North Jefferson Street resident reported being blackmailed via Facebook.

12:27 a.m. — A possible sex offense was reported and is under investigation.

2:40 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of Third Avenue. Two people involved were given warnings for disorderly conduct.

4:09 a.m. — A South Market Street reported someone knocking on a door. No one was located.

12:35 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

4:56 a.m. — A South Boston Street resident reported several items stolen from the residence.

Saturday, Sept, 29

2:14 a.m. — A report of two suspicious males at Heise Park was investigated. The two males were advised of park hours.

10:22 a.m. — A welfare check was conducted on a resident in the 1300 block of Harding Way East.

1:21 p.m. — Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic dispute in the 5900 block of Spring Valley Court.

5:50 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of West Atwood Street.

6 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted on children in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

7:07 p.m. — A report of an altercation in the South Union Street area was investigated.

10:42 p.m. — A report of a stolen camper was taken at the police department.

11:57 p.m. — A report of two teenagers who stole gum and candy from the Circle K was investigated.

Sunday, Sept. 30

4:24 p.m. — A report of two needles in the road on the east side of the overpass was investigated.

6:18 p.m. — A report of females fighting near Public Square was investigated.

8:16 p.m. — A welfare check was conducted in the 500 block of Richardson Avenue.

10:51 p.m. — A cell phone found in the Dawsett and Fifth Avenue area was turned over to officers.