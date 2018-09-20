Positive Aging Expo isSept. 27 in Mansfield

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc. is planning its 10th annual Positive Aging Expo.

The Positive Aging Expo will be held on Thursday, Septe 27, 2018 at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Mansfield, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Expo is a free event and open to all.

Each year, the Expo showcases many resources and organizations available to older people and caregivers.

These vendors bring booths, food, games, giveaways, and most importantly, information about their services, giving guests the opportunity to learn about the countless resources available to them in Ohio’s aging network – all under one roof.

In addition to speaking with vendors, guests can also play games — like bingo — and have a chance to win door prizes. A limited number of free lunches will be provided.

Featured entertainment is vocal impressionist Randy Velez. Velez is known for traversing genres and generations of top 40 hits from artists like Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chubby Checker, Frank Sinatra, Merle Haggard and the Big Bopper.

Guests can also bring a non-perishable food item for a chance to win a special door prize. All donations will help support the local food bank.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers and resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.