Grant will enable Galion Fire Department to replace aging SCBAs

GALION — The Galion Fire and EMS Department has been awarded $133,334 in Federal grant funding in order to purchase replacement equipment.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A funding notice from FEMA was received Sept. 14, stating: “The purpose of the Assistance to Firefighters Program is to protect the health and safety of the public and firefighting personnel against fire and fire-related hazards.”

The department will purchase 20 new SCBA (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus) packs and oxygen bottles.

Currently, the newest packs used by Galion firefighters were manufactured in 2002. All of the bottles are at the end of their useful life and were scheduled to be replaced with or without grant assistance.

“I’m happy to once again be able to secure a grant for the city,” Fire Chief Phil Jackson said. “It will help us purchase much needed equipment at a small fraction of the cost to tax payers.”

The required local match is $6,666 (5 percent of the total purchase cost). The cost for each replacement unit is an estimated $7,000.

Jackson added that the department has received more than $1.2 million in grants in recent years. He and his staff do all grant writing in-house.

Galion Fire and EMS will also be receiving a grant from Shriner’s International for a new thermal imaging camera.

Additional money will purchase new thermal-imaging camera