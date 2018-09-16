Come one, come all; Galion Community Theatre open house Sept. 21

Galion Community Theatre’s preview and membership drive Thursday, from 7:30-9 p.m. is also a showcase for local business owners who want give the public a chance to know the beter. GCT and the Galion Convention and Visitor’s Bureau are working together to get the word out about the good things happening in the community.

GALION — Galion Community Theatre is inviting the public to stop by on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. for a special preview event for their upcoming season.

In the past, this annual event has been held as a member appreciation celebration for current GCT members. But this year, with the support of Galion’s new Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Experience Galion, the evening also will be a showcase for several local businesses .

The theater’s board of directors has reached out to the business community to come set up and be a part of a small business expo so that those in attendance can see what they have to offer. At press time, 13 businesses are committed to be in attendance.

Another highlight of the evening will be an encore performance by the cast and crew of the musical “Newsies” which saw sold out crowds when it hit the stage this past July. The cast features numerous local actors — ages 20 and under — and was well received by all.

Members of the GCT Board will also be present to address the benefits of membership for those interested.

Upcoming events at Galion Community Theatre include a festival of short films as well as an Alfred Hitchcock movie festival scheduled during the month of October.

The next production planned by the theatre is for “Disenchanted,” which will hit the stage in November.

“We would like to thank our current membership for the contributions and support to the Galion Community Theatre,” said Beth Anne Jarvis. Jarvis is a GCT Board member, publicity chairperson, and has primarily organized the event with the help of the Experience Galion Organization.

“We encourage all interested in becoming members to attend and join up,” continued Jarvis.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/09/web1_Into-the-woods.jpg

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer

More than a a preview Galion Community Theatre’s preview and membership drive Thursday, from 7:30-9 p.m. is also a showcase for local business owners who want give the public a chance to know the beter. GCT and the Galion Convention and Visitor’s Bureau are working together to get the word out about the good things happening in the community.

Contact Erin Miller at emiller@aimmediamidwest.com or 419-468-1117 x-2049.

Contact Erin Miller at emiller@aimmediamidwest.com or 419-468-1117 x-2049.