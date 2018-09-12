SPARC Talent Development hosting ‘Sparc Your A Game’ on Thursday

MANSFIELD — SPARC Talent and Workforce Development, a part of RCDG Workforce, is hosting a one-day workshop September 13th to promote positive, employable traits in transitioning students and existing workforce. The event is open to all who have a role in the workforce development of the region including parents, educators, and businesses.

Jeff DeVito, general manager of Milliron Industries is currently utilizing the program throughout the business, saying, “we are seeing a strong improvement with not only our new hires, but our existing employees since incorporating the SPARC You’re a Game program in our business. As a SPARC board member, we are sharing this success with other businesses in tandem with a career readiness seal for high school graduates. To date we have over 200 employers in the area committed to employing these upcoming students.”

The event will take place from 9-3:00 and be broken into “3” segments.

In the first segment, the attendees will be introduced to SPARC and its efforts to promote positive workforce traits. This will include discussing the integration of a career readiness seal and area employers’ desire to hire those graduating with it. Following the introduction, Mr. Josh Davies, CEO of The Center for Work Ethic Development will share his national and international perspective of the current lack of work ethic and share the global success of the “Bring Your “A” Game” program and the 7 “A’s necessary to encourage and develop a strong student and employee skill base. The interactive session will include opportunities for table discussion and the impact of the “A”s at your place of employment, home, and classroom.

Registered attendees will be provided lunch as guest speaker Mike Sheffer of the FoolProof Program shares insight into their program from 11:30-12:30. This segment is sponsored by Directions Credit Union and School Specialty.

The final segment, from 1-3:00 will be a hands-on and intimate breakout session with Josh Davies serving as a short “train the trainer” in which attendees will learn and share strategies and best practices when implementing Bring Your “A” Game from the expert himself.

“We’re excited for this workshop, which is designed for students, educators and administrators, and business professionals to help them maximize results in each specific area,” SPARC Career Coach Coordinator Pamela Stimpert said. “Mr. Davies is a fantastic speaker with a passion for helping others make a difference in their lives, job and community.”

SPARC is a working committee comprised of the SPARC Council and several local non-profit, business, and education representatives with the goal to improve the transition from school to work for our upcoming workforce and to increase the potential of our existing workforce. SPARC currently has 12 career counselors working in 17 districts throughout the Richland, Crawford, and Morrow County regions. To learn more about SPARC, please visit them at www.sparctalent.org.

