Galion man gets nine months on felony drug charge

BUCYRUS — Matthew Burchett, 36, of Galion, was sentenced to nine months in prison when he appeared in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Burchett appeared with his attorney, Joel Spitzer.

Burchett pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony charge. He will receive credit for jail time served. He was also ordered to forfeit all drug-related property to the Galion police department.

Also, Cameron Patterson, 25, of Bucyrus, was sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to a fifth-degree felony charge for possession of drugs and violating the terms and conditions of his community control. Patterson appeared in court with attorney Joel Spitzer. Patterson will receive credit for jail time served.

John Hager, 43, of Bucyrus will spend the next 24 months in prison. Hager pleaded guilty to two fifth-degree felony charges of possession of drugs. Leuthold told Hager that he knew his family and inquired about them.

“I’m going to send you to prison but I want you to use the time to get back on a good path,” Leuthold said. “There is one of two ways this can end. You’re either in prison or dead.”

Hager will receive credit for jail time served.

Elijah Fertado, 18, of Massachusetts appeared in court on a drug possession indictment. He appeared with his attorney, Brad Starkey. Fertado was detained while traveling through Bucyrus. Leuthold set a personal recognizance bond on Fertado, allowing him to return to his home state for school. He was ordered to appear at all court dates.

“If you mess this up in any way, you will sit in my jail until this case is satisfied,” Leuthold said. “You will appear at all court hearings and you will stay out of trouble.”

