Changescoming tofair’s 4-Hfood standb

BUCYRUS — Local farmer Fred Miller has gifted the The Crawford County 4-H Advisory Committee $2,500 through an America’s Farmers Grow Communities Donation. Miller and his family have been supporters for the Crawford County 4-H program for many years and wanted to give back to the organization.

Each year, the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program partners with local farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits. Grow Communities, which is sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, provides farmers the opportunity to support and give back to nonprofit organizations they care about in their local communities by enrolling for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice.

Since 2010, the Grow Communities program has given more than $29 million to nonprofits across rural America.

The money will help to keep 4-H in Crawford County for years to come. This grant was directed to make improvements to the 4-H food stand on the Crawford County Fairgrounds. That food stand has been around for decades. With the 2018 fair in its rear view mirror, the advisory committee is now planning what types of improvements can be made to most efficiently use the grand funds.

“It’s community members like Fred who help to keep 4-H going in Crawford County and make it possible to provide so many wonderful opportunities for the youth in our county,” said Allison, 4-H Youth Development Director. “On behalf of the 4-H Advisory Committee, I truly appreciate all that Fred and his family have done for the 4-H program!”

Since the program began in 2010, the Grow Communities program has partnered with farmers to support nonprofit organizations important to them in their local communities. Each year, farmers enter for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit they care about in their community. The organizations reflect the makeup and character of rural America, including emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs, food banks and many others.

“Farmers play a pivotal role in rural communities, and through their commitment to the Grow Communities program, we are able to provide the monetary support these nonprofit organizations need to make an impact,” said Al Mitchell, Monsanto Fund president. “We’re proud to play a part in helping these rural communities grow and thrive.”

The 4-H food stand at the Crawford County Fair is operated by 4-H member and is a money-maker for the organization. It will see some much-needed improvements before the start of year year's fair

Local farmer Fred Miller has gifted the The Crawford County 4-H Advisory Committee $2,500 through an America's Farmers Grow Communities Donation. It will be used to make improvements to the 4-H food stand on the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

Local farmer Fred Miller has gifted the The Crawford County 4-H Advisory Committee $2,500 through an America’s Farmers Grow Communities Donation. It will be used to make improvements to the 4-H food stand on the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

