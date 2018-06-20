Several board meetings set; fundraiser in Mansfield for local filmmaker

Galion Board of Health to meet Jan. 28

GALION — The Galion Board of Health will have a special board meeting at 5 :30 p.m. on Thursday , June 28 at the Galion City Health Department.

Genealogical society meeting June 21 in Galion

GALION— The next meeting of the Crawford County Chapter Ohio Genealogical Society is Thursday, June 21, in Galion at Peace Lutheran Church, 129 W. Walnut St. one block south of the square at 7 p.m. The program will be by Marty Keller on “How to create a family history book.”

Disabilities board to meet June 21

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities will have its regularly scheduled monthly board meeting on Thursday, June 21, at 7 p.m., in the board room at 1630 E. Southern Avenue, Suite 101, Bucyrus.

Mansfield filmmaker hosting fundraiser

MANSFIELD — IDaniel Roemer, founder of Zero Gravity Media, and a Mansfield resident, and award-winning filmmaker, will be shooting an independent feature-length film called “Chaser” in Richland County in August. Currently in pre-production, the team of “Chaser” is hosting a fundraiser at the Mansfield Art Center on Friday, June 2, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

There will be clips from writer/director Daniel’s previous work, music, wine and cheese, and a silent auction.

“Chaser” tells the story of a professional film editor who is downbeat, lonely, and discouraged. When he discovers he has the power to “re-edit” his own life, one day at a time, he attempts to use this power to create the life he has always wanted. Whether this happens—or causes more problems—remains to be seen.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20. For information visit the “Chaser” website at http://www.chaserthemovie.com