Galion Safety Council tackling heat exposure

GALION — Every year, dozens of workers die and thousands more become ill while working in extreme heat or humid conditions. More than 40 percent of heat-related worker deaths occur in the construction industry, but workers in every field are susceptible. There are a range of heat illnesses and they can affect anyone, regardless of age or physical condition. These illnesses and deaths are preventable.

Join us this month as Galion Safety Council will present OSHA’s Heat Exposure program. Topics will include: Why is heat a hazard to workers? Who could be affected by heat? How do I know if it’s too hot? How can heat-related illness be prevented? and How do I find out about employer responsibilities and worker rights?

The next safety council meeting is Thursday, June 21 at the Galion Moose, 520. S. Market St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It costs $10. Reservations required by noon Tuesday, June 19. You may reply by E-mail (galionsafetycouncil@gmail.com) or by calling Janell Benner at 419-492-2477 (please leave a message when you call).

Workers have a right to a safe workplace. The law requires employers to provide their employees with safe and healthful workplaces.