Northmor’s Rebecca Duckworth earns Environmental Scholarship

MOUNT GILEAD — Keep Morrow County Beautiful/Morrow County Recycling in conjunction with the Delaware, Knox, Marion, Morrow (DKMM) Solid Waste District, congratulate Rebecca “Becca” Duckworth, Northmor High School graduate, as the recipient of the 2018 Environmental Scholarship.

Several strong applications were received. The scholarship is in honor of environmental awareness and each applicant has participated in a recycling drive or litter clean-up event.

Each applicant also prepared an essay on how recycling, litter prevention and environmental stewardship are a part of their life. Becca stated it best in her essay; “Litter prevention, recycling and environmental stewardship are all part of my life. It is easy for people to think that since there are so many of us (humans), what one person does is insignificant. However, the reality of it is, every human on Earth is making an environmental impact.”

Duckworth will attend Ashland University this fall.

Lindsey Grimm, Director of Morrow County Recycling/Keep Morrow County Beautiful (left) and Rebecca Duckworth, 2018 Environmental Scholarship recipient.