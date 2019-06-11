Everyone…I need your help!

Hey there folks! How’s everyone out there doing? I hope that you all are well and that this upcoming summer is shaping up to be something that you could sing about!

For this installment of Clinger’s Corner, I plan on keeping things short and sweet for a change.

You see, now that we’ve reached the middle of June and high school sports have given way to graduation parties and planning for the months ahead, I don’t have much to do in the spectrum of sports reporting and that is where you, the faithful reader, come in!

Sure, there’s the Galion Graders…back for another season of wooden bat, Great Lakes Summer Collegiate Baseball but here at the Galion Inquirer, we’re looking for even more. Not to sell the local squad short because I stand by the fact that I think that the team is a great thing for the town but I want to bring everyone some variety. After all, it is the spice of life!

Anyways, I digress…

This little blurb is me asking for help…Do you know of a sports or semi-sports related event or something of the sort going on in the area? Is there a feature that I could do that involves one or more of the local athletes, past or present? What would you like to read about when you open our webpage or the print edition? I’d absolutely love to hear about it and would thoroughly enjoy bringing light to the subject!

If you know of something or have any sort of ideas that you may want to pass along, contact me! You can email me at cclinger@aimmediamidwest or reach my voicemail at 419-468-1117 extension 2048. If you don’t like either of those options, find me on some form of social media or do it the old fashioned way, in person. My Twitter handle is @GalionSportsGuy or just search my name on Facebook.

Also, just to boomerang back a bit, come on out to Heddleson Field at Heise Park this summer and take in a Galion Graders game or two. There are a few Galion High School alumni on the team this season and some other local college kids that played in conferences covered here by the paper. The Graders will be at home on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Lima Locos and will play games here in town on Wednesday, June 12 as well as Thursday and Friday, June 20 and 21. After a stretch of road games, Galion returns to Heise Park for a seven-game homestand from Thursday, June 27 and Thursday, July 4.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

