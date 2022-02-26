BBB Wise Giving Alliance: Tips for Donating to Ukraine Relief Efforts

Columbus — The Russian invasion of the Ukraine has raised many concerns relating to the emergency needs of the Ukraine people. Generous donors are already working to support charities that are raising funds for assistance. BBB Wise Giving Alliance has tips for donors to consider, as well as a list of BBB Accredited Charities that have recently announced Ukraine-related activities or plans on their websites.

We certainly encourage generosity to help the people in Ukraine but caution donors to avoid questionable appeals for donations.

Keep these tips in mind:

Does the charity have access to the impacted area? Not all relief organizations are positioned to provide relief quickly.

Should you send clothing and food? Local drives to collect clothing and food to send overseas may not be practical as the logistics and timing to deliver such items may be challenging. Relief organizations are better equipped to obtain and distribute what is needed.

Does the relief charity meet BBB Charity Standards? Verify a charity’s trustworthiness by viewing an evaluative report completed by BBB Wise Giving Alliance. See the list below of charities that are currently soliciting for relief assistance for Ukraine that also meet the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.

Is the charity experienced in providing emergency relief? Experienced disaster relief charities are the best to help deliver aid as soon as possible when a major event occurs. New entrants or nonprofit organizations may have difficulty in following through even if they have the best intentions.

What about crowdfunding? If you’re considering a crowdfunding donation, such as a GoFundMe or similar group, it’s safest to make your donation to someone you personally know and trust. Keep in mind that some crowdfunding sites do very little in the vetting of an individual or organization that is requesting relief or financial assistance. If the crowdfunding request is from a charity, check out the group by visiting Give.org.

Watch for exaggerated financial claims. If an organization makes an exaggerated claim such as “100% will be devoted to relief”, be cautious. Charities have fundraising and administrative expenses that may be met through donations. Any charity or nonprofit organization claiming otherwise is potentially misleading the consumers who choose to donate. Even a credit card donation will have a processing fee.

The following nationally-soliciting charities are BBB Accredited (i.e., they meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability). Their respective websites indicate that they are either currently raising funds for assistance efforts in the Ukraine or that they are preparing for needs that could arise if said conflict results in population displacement.

Catholic Relief Services – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Ukraine Relief Activities

Direct Relief – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Ukraine Relief Activities

GlobalGiving – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Ukraine Relief Activities

International Rescue Committee – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Ukraine Relief Activities

Save the Children – BBB Wise Giving Alliance Report – Ukraine Relief Activities

About the Wise Giving Alliance: The BBB Wise Giving Alliance helps donors make informed giving decisions and advances high standards of conduct among organizations that solicit contributions from the public. The Alliance was formed in 2001 through the merger of the National Charities Information Bureau with the Council of Better Business Bureaus Foundation The Alliance produces in-depth evaluative reports on national charities based on comprehensive Standards for Charity Accountability. National charities that meet the standards can apply to participate in the Alliances National Charity Seal program. Learn more at, www.give.org.