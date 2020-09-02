Bellville-area news briefs

Clear Fork varsity sports to be live-streamed

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork High School will be live-streaming — for free — all varsity home football games, as well as various other sport varsity home contests this fall. Our carrier will be on Facebook.com/OH.Reports or through You Tube with OH Reports. Cost for live-streaming is picked up by loyal sponsorship to Clear Fork Athletics through OH Reports.

For more information, call Jeff Gottfried at 419-886-2601, ext. 2514.

Lady Colts get first soccer win

LEXINGTON — Clear Fork’s girls volleyball team improved to 1-2 on Monday with a 2-0 win over Lexington Trinity Cook and Carly McCue had goals for the Lady Colts. Ellie Hauger had two assists and Renee Anders had nine saves as the goalkeeper. Both teams are 1-2.

Seeking local growers for local buyers

MANSFIELD — Now, more than ever, buying locally grown and produced food is vital to your community, With the events of 2020 impacting some food availability, a list is being assembled of where consumers may purchase food grown and produced in Richland county. The goal is to connect local food producers to consumers. Consumers may develop a better understanding of where their food comes from, how it is produced and get to know the people who have a passion for offering fresh food.

“Connecting local food producers with local businesses is a great thing for all,” said Erica Thomas, Director, Richland Soil and Water Conservation District. “It keeps the money local while getting fresh, locally grown produce into more local businesses like restaurants, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, etc. It makes sense to support the growers in our community and sustain them through these difficult times.”

Local food growers and producers are invited to complete a brief form to be added to the list. The form may be found by clicking on the link at https://forms.gle/pGCJt6ePypFYUiXb7.

To see what local growers and producers are on the digital list so far, visit https://richlandswcd.net/. The list will continue to be updated as new options are added.

This effort is supported by: Destination Mansfield-Richland County; North End Community Improvement Collaborative; OSU Extension – Richland County; Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development; Richland County Farm Bureau and Richland Soil and Water Conservation District.

For information call, 419-747-8685 or email Theresa@richlandswcd.net.