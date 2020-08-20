Bellville-area news briefs

Richland County Joint Veterans meeting is Aug. 25

RICHLAND COUNTY — The next meeting of the Richland County Joint Veterans group is set for Tuesday, August 25, at 7 p.m. at AmVets Post 26, 1100 W. Fourth St., in Mansfield.

Richland County roads update

RICHLAND COUNTY — These construction projects will affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from state Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.

Traffic on State Route 39 will be shifted to east side while crews work on the west side of the roadway.

Work continues in the area of the Route 39 northbound ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound and Longview Avenue relocation just east of Route 39. Traffic will be maintained on the ramp.

Traffic on state Route 545 is shifted on the west side while work continues on the east side of the roadway. Traffic will be maintained with a signalized closure on Route 545, under U.S. 30.

U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound, from Trimble Road to Route 13, will have nightly, single lane closures from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. to complete temporary pavement on the shoulders.

U.S. 30 eastbound daytime lane closure between Route 545 and 5th Avenue to work on rock cut area.

U.S. 30 structure work – U.S. 30 eastbound traffic lanes have been shifted over Bowman Street so that crews can complete structure work. Two 11’ lanes will be maintained on U.S. 30 eastbound.

Crews continue work on the Bowman Street structure work under U.S. 30. Traffic on Bowman Street will be maintained by flaggers.

Estimated completion: May 2023

Interstate 71 resurfacing project – I-71 northbound and southbound, from the Morrow county line to state Route 97, will have single lane, daytime closures and double lane, nighttime closures for a resurfacing project.

The northbound on and off ramps at state Route 13 have been reopened to traffic.

Crews continue night work on I-71 from the Morrow/Richland county line to the state Route 13 exit.

Work will progress in both zones simultaneously.

Estimated completion: October 2020

Richland SWCD seeking board supervisors

MANSFIELD — The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) Board is seeking interested, conservation-minded, local leaders to promote conservation of the county’s natural resources through education, planning and technical assistance which are key to the success of the District. Two board supervisors will be publicly elected by a special general election held during the District’s Annual Celebration on November 5, 2020 and begin their term in January 2021. Board Supervisors are elected to a three-year term as public officials. Supervisors advocate for the District, participate in monthly board meetings, assist with programs and services, and attend area and state meetings.

Anyone who is a resident of Richland County and at least 18 years old is eligible to run for Board Supervisor. Nominations of candidates for the Richland SWCD Board of Supervisors may be made two ways:

Candidates are nominated by the Richland SWCD Nominating Committee. Nominations are due to the Nominating Committee by August 24, 2020.

A Richland county resident may petition to be a candidate with ten valid signatures on a form obtained from Richland SWCD and completed and submitted to the Nominating Committee by September 18, 2020. Signatures must be from individuals who are eighteen years of age or older who own or occupy land within Richland County.

Nomination forms and more information may be obtained by contacting Lanny Hopkins, Nominating Committee Chairperson at 419-565-8177 or lannyhopkins@yahoo.com or Erica Thomas, Richland SWCD Administrator, at 419-747-8686 or thomas.erica@richlandswcd.net.

For more information, visit https://richlandswcd.net/ or call 419-747-8686.