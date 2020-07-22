Galion’s Lloy D. Skillicorn chosen to lead Ohio Elks district

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests gathered in Baltimore, Maryland, from July 5 to July 8 for the BPO Elks’ National Convention.

During the convention, Lloy D. Skillicorn, of Galion, was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the North Central District of the Ohio Elks Association. He will serve a one-year term.

The BPO Elks is one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States of America and is committed to making its communities better places to live. Each year, the Order donates more than $85 million in cash and $450 million in goods and services to the needy, students, people with special needs, active-duty members of the US armed forces and their families, veterans and their families, and charitable organizations.

As part of the Elks’ ongoing commitment to help students achieve their goals and help local lodges make positive changes in their communities, the Elks National Foundation awards annual college scholarships worth a total of more than $4 million, and the Elks National Foundation’s Community Investments Program provides local Elks lodges with more than $13 million to help them enrich their communities.

As part of the BPO Elks’ commitment to our nation’s veterans, the Order has taken the following vow: “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.” Each year, Elks members keep this promise by donating more than $50 million in cash, volunteer hours, and goods to offer essential support for veterans and active-duty members of the US armed forces and their families and for programs that serve hospitalized and recovering veterans and lift up veterans experiencing homelessness.

To learn more, visit www.elks.org

