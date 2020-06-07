Notes from last two Leesville Grange meetings

Leesville Grange meeting news

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Leesville Grange 2078/Crawford County Pomona Grange 36 met at the Jefferson Township Fire Department on June 2. Master/President Donald Graf offered prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag and the Grange salutation.

The Legislative Chairperson report was that no front license plate will be needed on cars starting July 1. There is going to be fee for owners of electric and hybrid cars. The Family Activities Chairperson reported on the next contest, which is about preserving our heritage by creating articles using Grange implements. Also, recipes for various slab pies were passed out. The Deaf Activities Chairperson reported about health problems that dogs can detect such as cancer, low blood sugar, anxiety attacks, PTSD and seizures.

Community Service Chairperson reported that Flying Horse Farms has announced it will not have regular summer programming for children with medical issues due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Communication was from Ohio State Grange Master Sue Roy regarding the one-time free issue of September/October magazine and secretaries were told to submit the names and addresses of all Grange members. Once the members receive the issue, if they wish to receive further issues, they need to send in the form on the back of the magazine. Lecturer’s Program theme was “Sorghum-June Grain of the Month”.

The next regular Leesville Grange meeting is July 7 at the Jefferson Township Fire Department at 7 p.m. Lunch will be root beer floats.

Leesville Grange 2078 also met May 19 at the Jefferson Township Fire Department

Master/President Donald Graf presided over the meeting.Chaplain Dorothy Eckert offered prayer followed by The Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag. The Legislative report was about the covid-19 epidemic and that is why Ohio Medicaid and health costs will be affected. Coronavirus is rising in the rural areas.

The Family Activities Chairperson reported on Fill the Jeep toys going to Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Cleveland. The Family Activities reports are due on Oct. 1. Baking contests have been rescheduled for August 18. The Deaf Activities Chairman reported that the University of Cincinnati is working on developing hearing protection for military working canines on the battlefield to muffle noise from explosions and gunfire.

Communication was the magazine Focus from Filling Homes. Donations were given to Flying Horse Farms, Ohio State Grange Patrons of Husbandry Foundation, The Ohio State Grange Convention, Relay for Life and Family Activities, Lecturer, Youth and Junior Funds in honor of Grange Month.

Ohio State Grange Convention report will be given on September 20, 2020 at the Leesville Grange Picnic. The Lecturer’s Program theme was “Garden for Wildlife Month – Create a Wildlife Habitat in Your Backyard”.