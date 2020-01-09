Jared Mansfield chapter members learn about Area Agency on Aging

BELLVILLE — The Jared Mansfield chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution had its first meeting of the new year at the Ohio Genealogical Society (OGS) in Bellville last week.

Regent Joyce Vanatter introduced oguest speaker Susan Montgomery, marketing manager from the Area Agency on Aging. Susan provided a comprehensive overview of their organization and the many programs and assistance to residents in North Central Ohio, which includes nine counties. The majority of the programs provide aid to individuals that are 60 years or older.

Vanatter reported on the chapter’s accomplishments over the past year. She highlighted the numerous activities members participated within the community by volunteering their time. She shared the framed certificate presented to the chapter from the Gold Star Families for their donation toward the new monument.

Chaplain Pat Jennings read a memorial for member Nanci Nicholls Kurtz who passed away in Nov.

Erika White, Wreaths Across America chair person, stated the local chapter had sponsored 142 wreaths at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman and thanked everyone for helping with this project.

New member JoAnn ‘Jody’ Nash was welcomed into the chapter. Also, Pat James-Hasser is collecting the front of old Christmas cards to be used at the VA Clinic next December

The next DAR meeting is Friday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. at OGS. The program will be ‘Family Heirlooms’ and members are asked to bring an item to share with other members.

The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join. Contact Vanatter at 941-224-4888.

Courtesy photo Susan Montgomery, marketingmanager from the Area Agency on Aging was the guest speaker at the most recent Jared Mansfield Chapter meeting. She is pictured with Joyce Vanatter.