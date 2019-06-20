Donley Ford scholarship goes to Crawford’s Braxton James

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford’s Braxton James was the winner of a $1,000 scholarship courtesy of Built Ford Tough Trucks and Donley Ford of Galion. James attended Pioneer Career and Technology Center. James plans to attend The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in the fall.

