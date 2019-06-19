DAR names award winners at June meeting

MANSFIELD — Regent Joyce Vanatter welcomed members and guests to the last Jared Mansfield Chapter DAR meeting until September at the Gorman Nature Center on June 14th. A traditional covered dish luncheon was shared and enjoyed by all in attendance.

Sheila Larson, Membership Chair, inducted Laurel Schrack Boone into the chapter.

Margie Warner, Chapter Scholarship Chair introduced the three scholarship winners and presented each a $300-chapter scholarship and a chapter certificate. The students were: Victoria Skoog, graduate of Clear Fork High School and enrolled fall of 2019 at Ohio State University, Mansfield Campus for a degree in Integrated Language Arts (Grade 7-12); Ashton Floyd graduate of Madison High School enrolled at Ohio State University, Mansfield Campus fall of 2019 for a degree in Education and Julia Newberry graduate of Lexington High School a fourth-year student at Ashland University Dwight Schar College of Nursing.

Regent Joyce Vanatter presented chapter member and veteran Patricia James-Hasser with a 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War pin for her service to our country. Pat served in the US Army, then was in National Guard, then Army Reserves and retired with the rank of Master Sergeant. – and served from 1972-2004

Several chapter members were recognized and presented certificates. 35 years of membership to Iona Richmond Shawver; 30 years of membership to Sharon Vail Banks and Marcia Berry McIntire and 10 years of membership to Camilla Shea Perrill. And Birthday Greetings from the chapter were given to Beatrice Culler Schaad (90 years), Marilyn Parr Dinges (93 years) and Nancie Nicholls Kurtz (94 years)

A Memorial was read in honor of member Doris Mapes Weiland who passed away April 4, 2019.

Our chapter was recognized and was awarded 8 Ohio State DAR certificates at the OSDAR State Conference.

Individual Awards went to:

Kristen Ziemke – OSDAR Chapter Outstanding Junior

Joyce Vanatter – Special Recognition for the Help Given for the OSDAR Forest 60th Anniversary Re-Dedication

Patricia James-Hasser, Patricia Burson Jennings & Joyce Campbell Vanatter – Outstanding Service for Veterans

Past Regent Gail Adams installed the following 2019-2021 chapter officers: Regent, Joyce Vanatter; Vice Regent, Pat James-Hasser; Chaplain, Pat Jennings, Recording Secretary, Marianne Bove, Corresponding Secretary, Kristen Ziemke; Treasurer, Missy Derrenberger, Historian, Teresa Boice and Librarian, Sunda Peters.

The 2018-2019-chapter yearbooks were provided to members at the close of the meeting.

The OSDAR Fall Workshop will be held August 17 at the Columbus Airport Marriott.

The next Chapter DAR meeting will be held on Friday Sept 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Gorman Nature Center, 2295 Lexington Ave, Mansfield, OH 44907.

