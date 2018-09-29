Fullenkamp, Baker announce their engagement

Brttiany Ann Fullenkamp, of Galion, the daughter of Ray and Carla Fullenkamp, of Botkins, Ohio, is engaged to marry Joseph Baker, also of Galion, who is th son of Ted and Julia (deceased) Baker.

The couple will be married at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Botkins, Ohio on Oct. 6, 2018.

Fullenkamp attended and graduated from Botkins High School and Rhodes State College. She is the office manager for St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Baker graduated from Galion High School, North Central State College and The Ohio State University.. He is physical therapist assistant for Blossom Care in Willard, Ohio

Courtesy photo Brttiany Fullenkamp and Joseph Baker will be married Oct. 6 in Botkins, Ohio.