Galion area church briefs

Fireworks Fellowship event July 7 at Galion Alliance Church

GALION — Galion Alliance Church, 430 Portland Way North, will host its annual Fireworks Fellowship on Saturday, July 7, from 8 to 11 p.m. There will be free hot dogs and snack foods, outdoor games, bounce houses, a martial arts demonstration, a great view of the city fireworks and more. Everyone is welcome.

Mount Gilead pastor at Ohio Central Bible College

IBERIA — Rev. Dr. Dennis Schultz of Mount Gilead will teach the upcoming Summer Seminar at Ohio Central Bible College. His topic will be “Paul’s Letter to the Romans.”

The event will be held Saturday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia through the courtesy of the congregation. Schultz is Dean of Faculty at OCBC, the pastor of the Concord Liberty Baptist Church in Johnstown and an adjunct professor at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Registration for the July 7 seminar will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the church. It costs $20, with lunch included. The general public, area ministers and church workers are welcome. Call Mark Phillips at 419-946-5576 for information or to register.

AU president to speak at July 11 prayer breakfast

BUCYRUS — Dr. Carlos Campo, president of Ashland University, will be the guest speaker for the next Men’s Community Breakfast. Campo is a four-time recipient of Who’s Who Among American Teachers and is also a frequent contributor to a number of national publications. The breakfast will take place in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Community Hospital on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 7 a.m. Ladies are more than welcome to attend.

Vacation Bible school is July 14 at Edison church

EDISON — Boundary, Denmark, Edison, and Canaan United Methodist Churches are joining together to hold Vacation Bible School. It will be at Canaan UMC on the corner of County Road 28 and 59, or 2006 County Road 59, Edison. The theme is “Polar Blast, Where Jesus Love is Cool.” It will be Saturday, July 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Ages are 3 years old to 5th grade. Please call 740-360-1242 to pre-register.