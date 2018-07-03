Jekyll and Hyde ends run at GCT

GALION — Casts and crew of “Jekyll and Hyde the Musical” just completed a two-week run of the popular show at Galion Community Theatre. “Newsies, the Broadway Musical” is up next for the theatre. Showtimes and dates for Newsies are July 27 at 8 p..m.; July 28 at 2 and 8 p.m.; July 29 at 2 p.m. The show is based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story. It features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and features the classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe.” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and is perfect for the whole family and every audience.This production is being performed by actors between the ages of 10 and 20.

Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Casts and crew of “Jekyll and Hyde the Musical” just completed a two-week run of the popular show at Galion Community Theatre. “Newsies, the Broadway Musical” is up next for the theatre. Showtimes and dates for Newsies are July 27 at 8 p..m.; July 28 at 2 and 8 p.m.; July 29 at 2 p.m. The show is based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story. It features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and features the classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe.” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and is perfect for the whole family and every audience.This production is being performed by actors between the ages of 10 and 20. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/07/web1_IMG_5801.jpg Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Casts and crew of “Jekyll and Hyde the Musical” just completed a two-week run of the popular show at Galion Community Theatre. “Newsies, the Broadway Musical” is up next for the theatre. Showtimes and dates for Newsies are July 27 at 8 p..m.; July 28 at 2 and 8 p.m.; July 29 at 2 p.m. The show is based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story. It features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and features the classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe.” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and is perfect for the whole family and every audience.This production is being performed by actors between the ages of 10 and 20.