Four tips to help fight asthma

(StatePoint) Asthma is a lung disease that makes breathing difficult for millions of Americans throughout their lifetime. While there is no cure for asthma, with proper management, 26 million Americans, including more than 20 million adults living with asthma, can lead a normal, healthy life. With personalized asthma management and the right support, those living with asthma can stay healthy and safe.

If you are living with asthma, the American Lung Association offers these steps to help manage your condition.

Measure and monitor your control

If you have symptoms more than twice a day, wake up at night with trouble breathing one to three times per week and have had to visit the emergency room due to your asthma symptoms in the past year, your asthma may not be under control. It may be time to reevaluate your management approach. Make an appointment to follow-up with your asthma care provider.

Understand your medication

It’s important to take the right medication at the right time and in the right way. There are many different types of inhaled asthma medicines. Talk to your healthcare provider to ensure you are using the correct inhalation technique. Using the right medicine in the correct way will help you breathe better, allow you to stay active and help you experience fewer asthma symptoms.

Make your doctor visits more proactive

Talk to your doctor about any questions you may have about using your asthma medicines, how to reduce your asthma triggers and if your home or workplace could be making you sick. Taking time to speak with your healthcare provider will allow you to focus on breathing well.

Create an asthma action plan

Work with your healthcare provider to develop an asthma action plan that targets your specific type of asthma. Your plan will include the symptoms you should monitor, your medications, potential triggers and your emergency contact information. This plan should be reviewed at each visit and updated as necessary.

To help put you on the path to asthma management, visit Lung.org/asthma for free resources.